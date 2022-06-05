Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PEI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
