Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 485,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 173,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

