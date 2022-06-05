Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €182.35 ($196.08) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €190.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €195.78. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a one year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

