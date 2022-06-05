Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

POFCY opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

