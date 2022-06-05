PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

PCG stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,844,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,378,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 177.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 36.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

