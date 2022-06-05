Phala.Network Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

