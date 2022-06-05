Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Clark Estates Inc. NY’s 4th Largest Position

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 4.3% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of PM opened at $105.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

