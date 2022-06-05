Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 166,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 274,894 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 69,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.
PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
