Pigeoncoin (PGN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,627.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $256,215.72 and $5,627.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005299 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

