PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

