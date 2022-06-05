Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

PINS stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Pinterest by 182.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 199,321 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

