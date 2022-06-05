Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Position Lowered by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,169 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

PLYM stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

