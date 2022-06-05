PolkaWar (PWAR) Market Cap Reaches $737,596.30

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $737,596.30 and approximately $167,303.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 480.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.45 or 0.07742195 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00439840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

