Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.
Shares of PDS opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $85.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 22.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 116.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $9,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
