Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Primas (PST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Primas has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $476,015.17 and $97,223.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00211019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001861 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007062 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.