Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) Head-To-Head Review

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -54.32% -23.19% -16.61% zvelo N/A N/A N/A

91.4% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Procore Technologies and zvelo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91 zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 86.02%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than zvelo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Procore Technologies and zvelo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million 12.20 -$265.17 million ($3.53) -13.13 zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

zvelo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats zvelo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

zvelo Company Profile (Get Rating)

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

