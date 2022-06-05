Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $127.58 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

