Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $385.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $367.08.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.23 and its 200-day moving average is $359.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $287.67 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

