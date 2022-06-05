Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.05.

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

