QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Monetary Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

