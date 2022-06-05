Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) Head to Head Survey

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quantum-Si and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49% Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and Sierra Monitor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$94.99 million ($3.64) -1.20 Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Risk & Volatility

Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats Quantum-Si on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Sierra Monitor (Get Rating)

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

