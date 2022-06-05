Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of Realty Income worth $43,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

