Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $402.27

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDDGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.27 ($5.09) and traded as low as GBX 374.50 ($4.74). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 375.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 247,727 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 556 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £910.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 392.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

