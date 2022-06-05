Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $402.27

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.27 ($5.09) and traded as low as GBX 374.50 ($4.74). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 375.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 247,727 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 556 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £910.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 392.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

