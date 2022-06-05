Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Get Redwire alerts:

Shares of RDW opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Redwire has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Redwire will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redwire news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Redwire by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwire (RDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.