Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.
About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)
