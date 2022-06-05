renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $250,167.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 439.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.57 or 0.06714165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00444755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.