Reviewing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than IBEX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 35.43 -$60.17 million N/A N/A IBEX $443.66 million 0.73 $2.85 million $1.17 15.02

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A IBEX 4.62% 24.20% 7.36%

Summary

IBEX beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

