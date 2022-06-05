Reviewing Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42% Ping Identity -21.80% -4.99% -3.46%

This table compares VTEX and Ping Identity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million 7.15 -$60.51 million ($0.37) -12.97 Ping Identity $299.45 million 5.79 -$64.39 million ($0.82) -24.79

VTEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ping Identity. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VTEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VTEX and Ping Identity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ping Identity 0 4 10 1 2.80

VTEX currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 365.10%. Ping Identity has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.32%. Given VTEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ping Identity beats VTEX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners. The company's platform offers secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; access security; directory solution; dynamic authorization; risk management; identity verification; API intelligence; orchestration; and fraud detection. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions through a direct sales force. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

