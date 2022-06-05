Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $25.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 565,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.74.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

