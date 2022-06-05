Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of RICOY stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.81. Ricoh has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

