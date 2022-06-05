Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.93.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

