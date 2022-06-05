Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 70.39.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 63.55. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

