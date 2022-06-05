RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Sells $119,880.00 in Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RLI opened at $119.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RLI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,756,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

