RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.71 Million

Brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will report sales of $322.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.25 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $194.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 89,668 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 223.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

