Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Ross Stores stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

