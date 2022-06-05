Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

