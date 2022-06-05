Royal Bank of Canada Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$53.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LRCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

