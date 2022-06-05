Rune 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,749.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $33.61 or 0.00113094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $454,311.54 and $9,749.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.36 or 0.08655641 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00453615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031439 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

