Rupiah Token Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $14.94 million and $625,418.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,603.88 or 1.00003962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

