Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

Shares of R opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

