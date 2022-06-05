Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.72

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

