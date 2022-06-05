Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.72

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of SBR stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
