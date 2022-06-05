Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Shares of CRM opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.51. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

