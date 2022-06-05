Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $142-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

IOT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

