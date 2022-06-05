Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SDGR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.14.

SDGR stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 53.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 70.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 21.4% in the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

