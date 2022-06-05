Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.44.

NYSE SMG opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $207.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

