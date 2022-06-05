Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

