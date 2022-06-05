Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. Semtech has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Semtech by 156.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
