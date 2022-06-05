Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. Semtech has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Semtech by 156.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

