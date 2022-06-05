Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.96) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($32.27) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.00) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.96) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.89) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.73).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,361 ($29.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,422 ($30.64). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

