SHIELD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $91,788.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,820.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.27 or 0.06033738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00210296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00616115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00627130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00073426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004335 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

