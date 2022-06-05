SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.10

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $15.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,809.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.86 or 0.06027868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00209569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.00629214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.00631416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00073401 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004314 BTC.

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

