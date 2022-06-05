Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silgan’s revenues and adjusted earnings per share improved year over year in the first quarter of 2022 and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Silgan expects adjusted earnings per share between $3.90 and $4.05 for 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 17%. Surging input costs, ongoing supply-chain headwinds and labor shortages are likely to hurt margins. However, strong volumes for the beauty, fragrance, food and beverage markets as well as recent acquisitions will drive the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment's results. Pet food markets will aid the Metal Container segment's results. Silgan’s manufacturing improvement efforts, capacity expansions and acquisitions will contribute to growth. However, high debt levels and the consequent higher interest expenses remain concerning.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLGN. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 110.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

